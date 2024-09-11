Minor Hindu girl abducted in Pakistan’s Hyderabad handed back to her family after court order

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (PTI) A minor Hindu girl was handed back to her family on the orders of a court here on Wednesday after a year-long ordeal during which she was abducted and forcibly married off to a man who converted her to Islam.

The 16-year-old girl was kidnapped from Hyderabad a year ago.

Shiva Faqir Kaachi, who heads the Pakistan Derawar Ittehad organisation that represents the Hindu community, said the court decision was a big relief and a victory for the affected family and their daughter.

“She is a brave girl who was put through a lot of torture. She was abducted and they converted her forcibly and married her off to a much older Muslim Man,” he said.

He said his organisation had been pleading her case since last year and the police had finally located her in Rahim Yar Khan and brought her to Hyderabad where she was put in a women’s shelter home.

“The parents filed a case in court which today ordered that they be given custody of their daughter,” he said.

Another case of a Hindu girl, who was abducted just three days after her marriage, grabbed headlines in January 2022.

She was allegedly converted to Islam and married to a Muslim man but she managed to escape after 14 months. The police brought her home but after a few months, she was abducted again and is yet to be recovered.