Minor Hindu girl kidnapped, converted to Islam in Pak’s Sindh province

Karachi, Nov 20 (PTI) A 10-year-old Hindu girl has been rescued by authorities after she was kidnapped and forcibly married off to a Muslim man in Pakistan's Southern Sindh province.

Abduction, forcible conversion and marriage of underage and teenage Hindu girls remain a major problem for the Hindu community in the rural areas of Sindh province.

In another case, a 15-year-old Hindu girl is yet to be recovered after being forcibly married off to a 50-year-old Muslim Man in Sanghar, according to Shiva Kachhi, the President of the Pakistan Darawar Ittehad (an NGO set up for minorities' rights).

Shiva said on Wednesday that fake documents are prepared in connivance with some corrupt policemen and presented in court when parents/lawyers of a victim take the case to court.

He narrated that the 10-year-old girl was abducted from outside her home last week in Kot Ghulam Muhammad village in Mirpurkhas and taken to the Sirhandi Air Samaro seminary.

He said after converting her to Islam the girl was married off to Shahid Talpur but issues were raised with the officials of the area and SSP police, Anwar Ali Talpur intervened and the girl was recovered and returned to her home.

“The other girl is still missing since last Sunday and those who abducted her have prepared fake marriage and religion conversion certificates to show that she is 20 years old and has done everything of her own free will.” PTI CORR AMS