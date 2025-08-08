Mobile data services suspended in Pak's Balochistan province till Aug 31 for security reasons

Islamabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Pakistan authorities on Friday said they have suspended mobile data services in Balochistan province until August 31 due to unspecified security reasons.

An official from the state-run Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) told Geo News that mobile data services were suspended on the request of the Balochistan government.

A notification from the Balochistan Home Department on August 6 ordered the immediate suspension of data services until August 31 in view of the law and order situation in the province.

Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind confirmed the notification.

Pakistan celebrates its independence on August 14 and officials fear that terrorists may try to sabotage festivities by carrying out attacks.

Balochistan has been in the grip of violence perpetrated by Baloch nationalists who blame the federal government for robbing the province of its rich minerals, a charge rejected by the central government.

The nationalists have repeatedly attacked security forces and other targets and the officials believe that they use internet services to coordinate and communicate. PTI SH NPK NPK