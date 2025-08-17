Moderate earthquake hits eastern Nepal district

Kathmandu, Aug 17 (PTI) An earthquake measuring magnitude 4.0 struck Ramechhap district of eastern Nepal on Sunday.

However, there was no immediate report of any damage caused by the earthquake.

The epicentre of the quake that occurred at 3.43 pm local time was located at Helamcho area in Ramechhap, 150 kms east of Kathmandu, according to National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Dolakha, Sindhuli and Kavrepalanchowk districts.

Situated on the precarious Himalayan seismic zone, Nepal is a highly earthquake prone country.