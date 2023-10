Kathmandu, Oct 16 (PTI) An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Nepal's Sudurpaschim province on Monday morning.

There was no report of any death or damage resulting from the tremor.

The earthquake, measuring a magnitude of 4.8, was recorded at 9:26 am, with its epicentre located at Batan, adjoining Darchula district, in India, according to the Earthquake Measurement Centre at Surkhet.

The tremor was felt in Baitadi and other adjoining districts in Far-West Nepal. PTI SBP SCY SCY