Moderate quake hits eastern Nepal district

Kathmandu, Sep 26 (PTI) A magnitude 4 earthquake jolted Rarmechhap district in eastern Nepal on Friday.

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquake.

The epicentre of the quake that occurred at 2.14 pm was located at Vataili area of Ramechhap district, around 150 km east of Kathmandu, according to National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

Earlier on August 17, an earthquake of magnitude 4 had occurred in the same district.

Situated on the precarious Himalayan seismic zone, Nepal is a highly earthquake prone country.