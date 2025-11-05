Modi correcting all structural deficiencies: Chandrababu Naidu in London

London, Nov 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong leadership is among the key advantages India has to offer as an attractive investment destination which is set to become the world’s leading economy by 2047, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said in London.

In his chief guest address at the annual London Global Convention organised by the Institute of Directors (IoD) on Tuesday night, Naidu pitched his vision for the “speed of doing business” through a “public, private, people’s partnership” model for his state.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief also presented his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, Vice-President and Managing Director of Heritage Foods Ltd, with the prestigious IoD Distinguished Fellowship and the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance.

“We have some advantages in India: One is economic reforms, second is around first mover advantages of IT, and third, we have a very strong leader Narendra Modi as prime minister,” said Naidu.

“Recently, you have seen our GST reforms; what all structural deficiencies, he (Modi) is correcting now. We are having an additional advantage of demographic dividend… India is moving very fast. It is on autopilot now. It is unstoppable. India as of today is the fourth largest economy; by 2047, India will be the number one economy of the world,” he said.

Following the awards presentation ceremony, Naidu praised his wife’s remarkable contribution to public service, business leadership and society.

“Bhuvaneswari is not just an entrepreneur and philanthropist, but a proud representative of Telugu culture, upholding the best of Indian and Telugu heritage through her values, compassion, and leadership. Her journey continues to inspire everyone around her, and these recognitions beautifully reflect her vision, dedication, and heart,” he said.

In her acceptance speech, Bhuvaneswari highlighted the social impact vision of her work through both Heritage Foods and NTR Memorial Trust.

“I believe that commerce is meaningful only when it uplifts the society, making social impact in multiplier effect. So, Heritage Foods stood for commerce with a purpose and NTR Memorial Trust stood for charity with its social impact,” said Bhuvaneswari.

“Heritage nourished the society for over three decades and the Trust, over two decades, made social impact with service to mankind which truly means service to god through free education to the orphans, under-privileged children by offering scholarships and healthcare drives,” she said.

Naidu concluded his address by extending an invitation to the gathering of entrepreneurs, business leaders and investors in the UK to join the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2025 being held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15. PTI AK GSP GSP