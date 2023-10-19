Modi dials Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas over Gaza hospital blast

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday spoke to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and conveyed condolences at loss of civilian lives at Al Ahli hospital in Gaza.

Around 470 people were reported to have been killed on Tuesday in the explosion on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, triggering strong international condemnation.

Palestinian authorities blamed Israeli air strikes for the explosion at the hospital while Israel said it was caused by a misfired rocket launched from Gaza by militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

On Wednesday, Modi expressed shock at the loss of lives in the attack on the Gaza hospital and that those involved in civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict should be held responsible.

"Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Modi said on X.

"Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible," he said.

The conflict has been triggered by unprecedented and multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza since October 7. Israel has launched a massive counter offensive in Gaza to avenge the attacks.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 3,300 people have been killed and over 12,000 wounded in Gaza since the conflict began.

Around 1400 people in Israel have been killed and 3,800 injured in the deadly attack by militant group Hamas since October 7. Nearly 200 others were abducted by Hamas.