Modi, Macron discuss ways to deepen defence ties; welcome commissioning of submarine INS Vaghsheer

Paris, Feb 12 (PTI) Emphasising on “deep and long-standing” defence cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday commended the progress in collaboration in construction of Scorpene submarines in India as the two countries welcomed the ongoing discussions on missiles, helicopter engines and jet engines.

Modi invited the French Army to “take a closer look” at the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launch (MBRL) system, emphasising that “an acquisition of this system by France would be another milestone in Indo-French defence ties,” according to a joint statement issued during Modi’s just-concluded France visit.

The two leaders held bilateral discussions on the entire gamut of the “exceptionally strong and multifaceted” bilateral cooperation apart from global and regional matters.

“In order to deepen the research and development partnerships in defence, both the leaders stressed on the early launch of an R&D framework through a Technical Arrangement for cooperation in defence technologies between DGA and DRDO,” it said.

The Direction Generale de l'Armement (DGA) coordinates the armament programmes with industry in France and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is the premier R&D organisation of India.

They also held extensive discussions on long-term global challenges and current international developments and agreed to intensify their global and regional engagement, including through multilateral initiatives and institutions.

Both leaders had a “detailed conversation on international issues, including on the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.” The two leaders also underlined their common commitment to a “free, open, inclusive, secure and peaceful Indo-Pacific region,” the statement said.

Both leaders commended progress in collaboration in construction of Scorpene submarines in India, including indigenisation, and in particular the work carried out with a view to the “integration of DRDO developed Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) into P75-Scorpene submarines and the analyses conducted regarding the possible integration of the Integrated Combat System (ICS) into the future P75-AS submarines,” it added.

The two leaders welcomed the commissioning of the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene-class project, INS Vaghsheer, on January 15.

“Both sides welcomed the ongoing discussions in missiles, helicopter engines and jet engines. They also welcomed the excellent cooperation between the relevant entities in the Safran group and their Indian counterparts,” it added.

Briefing the media in France, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday said they reviewed the bilateral cooperation in areas of defence, space and civil nuclear cooperation, health and people-to-people ties.

“In addition, President Macron welcomed the decision to include India as an observer to the Eurodrone MALE programme managed by OCCAR, which is another step forward in the growing strength of our partnership in defence equipment programmes,” the statement said. PTI KND NPK NPK