Modi, Macron inaugurate new consulate in Marseille, pay homage to fallen Indian soldiers at war cemetery

Paris, Feb 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday jointly inaugurated India’s new consulate in France’s Marseille city and together visited the historic Mazargues Cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers and other fallen heroes who made sacrifices fighting in the two World Wars.

As President Macron accompanied Prime Minister Modi on both the occasions in the French port city, New Delhi termed it as an “exceptional and special gesture”.

“I can’t recall too many consulates that have been jointly inaugurated by a president and the prime minister, so this was a really, really special occasion, and it speaks to, once again, the kind of friendship, the sense of comfort, and the sentiments that are shared by the two leaders and our two peoples,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in France.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday wrapped up his two-day visit to France as from Marseille he departed for the US.

During his visit, he will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Modi and Macron on Tuesday had co-chaired the AI Action Summit in Paris, attended the India-France CEO’s Forum, and later in the evening travelled to Marseille.

They travelled to Marseille in “the French presidential aircraft”, the foreign secretary said, terming it “an exceptional gesture by President Macron, emblematic of deep personal trust between the two leaders, and remarkable confidence they have in each other”.

“You can say India-France ties literally touched new heights,” Misri said.

And these discussions onboard the aircraft on a number of issues continued upon landing in Marseille, where the two leaders were joined by their larger delegations.

The discussions also took place over the course of a dinner that was hosted by President Macron in honour of Prime Minister Modi.

On Wednesday, the first engagement of the prime minister was his visit to the historic Mazargues Cemetery.

At a solemn ceremony held at the site, Modi laid a wreath composed of tricolour-themed flowers and Macron also laid a wreath.

Paying homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with their French counterparts during World War I and World II, Modi paid tribute with folded hands and a gentle bow at the iconic site that also has an ‘Indian Memorial’.

Later, the two leaders took a walk on the premises of the cemetery and laid roses on memorial tablets installed on a wall inside a stone pavilion at the historic cemetery.

Prime Minister Modi also wrote in the visitors’ book.

“At Mazargues War Cemetery, President @EmmanuelMacron and I paid homage to the soldiers who fought in the World Wars. This includes several Indian soldiers who valiantly fought and displayed utmost grit. All the brave soldiers answered the call of duty and fought with unwavering courage.

"They shed their blood in the hope of a better and more peaceful world. Many of them never returned, but their heroism will continue to be remembered for the times to come. Their bravery will never be forgotten!,” Modi posted on X and also shared some photos.

A large number of Indian soldiers are commemorated in this war cemetery that is maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC).

“Following that, in yet another exceptional and special gesture, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the new Indian Consulate General in Marseille, which had been announced by the prime minister during his visit to Paris in July 2023,” Misri said.

The two leaders jointly inaugurated the new consulate in Marseille with the press of a button amid cheers from the gathered crowd.

Many of these people had come bearing the national flags of both India and France, while some sported a tricolour headgear, adding colour to the occasion.

Later, the two leaders also interacted with a section of the people in the crowd.

In another post on X, Modi termed the opening of the new consulate a “historic moment”, marking a “new chapter” in India-France ties.

“A historic moment in Marseille! President @EmmanuelMacron and I inaugurated the Indian Consulate in this vibrant city, marking a new chapter in India-France ties. This consulate will serve as an important bridge, strengthening our cultural, economic and people-to-people connections. Marseille’s links with India are well known.

“During the First World War, it was an important base for Indian troops. This city has a close link with Veer Savarkar as well. On this special opening, I thank the French Government and congratulate the Indian diaspora,” he wrote on the social media platform.

The two leaders later also visited a logistics centre and the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) facility, one of the most ambitious fusion energy projects in the world, in Cadarache in France.

According to the ITER website, multiple nations are collaborating to “build the world’s largest tokamak, a magnetic fusion device that has been designed to prove the feasibility of fusion as a large-scale and carbon-free source of energy based on the same principle that powers our Sun and stars”.

“Thousands of engineers and scientists have contributed to the design of the ITER since the idea for an international joint experiment in fusion was first launched in 1985. The ITER members—China, the European Union, India, Japan, Korea, Russia and the United States—are now engaged in a decades-long collaboration to build and operate the ITER experimental device, and together bring fusion to the point where a demonstration fusion reactor can be designed,” as per the website. PTI KND GSP GSP