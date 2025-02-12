Modi, Macron stress commitment to India-France strategic partnership

Paris, Feb 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron discussed a full spectrum of bilateral relations, including defence, space and civil nuclear energy sectors, during his France visit even as the two leaders on Wednesday reaffirmed their strong commitment to the bilateral strategic partnership.

During the two day visit, Modi and Macron held wide-ranging talks, including the one on-board the French presidential aircraft while travelling from Paris to Marseille.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi and Macron co-chaired the AI Action Summit in Paris, attended the India-France CEO's Forum, and later in the evening travelled to Marseille.

Addressing the reporters in Marseille on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri termed the travel in the French presidential aircraft as “an exceptional gesture by President Macron, emblematic of deep personal trust between the two leaders, and remarkable confidence they have in each other.” “You can say India-France ties literally touched new heights,” he said.

The discussions on-board the aircraft on a number of issues continued upon landing in Marseille, where the two leaders were joined by their larger delegations. “The discussions took place over the course of a dinner that was hosted by President Macron in honour of the Prime Minister,” the FS said.

A joint statement issued on Wednesday after the meeting between the two leaders said the talks on-board the aircraft covered “a full spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as key global and regional issues.” The leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to the India-France strategic partnership, which has steadily evolved into a multi-faceted relationship over the past 25 years,” it said.

The talks covered all aspects of the strategic partnership as the “two leaders reviewed cooperation in the strategic areas of defence, civil nuclear energy and space.” They also reiterated their desire to continue to deepen bilateral cooperation in the space sector.

The leaders also called for enhancing trade and investment ties and welcomed the report of the 14th India-France CEOs Forum.

The two leaders stressed an urgent need for reform in the United Nations Security Council and agreed to coordinate closely on various global issues, including the UNSC matters, with President Macron reiterating France's firm support for India's permanent membership of the UNSC.

They underlined their common commitment to a free, open, inclusive, secure and peaceful Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders reaffirmed their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism; called for the disruption of terrorism financing networks and safe havens, and also agreed that no country should provide safe haven to those who finance, plan, support, or commit terrorist acts.

The talks also discussed ways to strengthen collaboration in the fields of technology and innovations. “This area of partnership assumes greater salience in the backdrop of the just concluded AI Action Summit and the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation in 2026,” the statement said.

The two leaders underscored their commitment to concrete actions to ensure that the global AI sector can drive beneficial social, economic, and environmental outcomes in the public interest.

A joint declaration -- the 'India-France Declaration on Artificial Intelligence' -- was issued a day after Modi and Macron co-chaired the AI Action Summit, and the two sides also said that in view of the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation in 2026, the two nations will take part in the development of this emerging technology.

India and France on Wednesday said they share the importance to build a framework to ensure "conception, design and development" of AI for the public interest and is "respectful of human rights" and fundamental freedoms.

During his engagements in Marseille on Wednesday, before he departed for the US, Modi and Macron jointly inaugurated India's new consulate in the French port city, together visited the historic Mazargues Cemetery.

At the Cemetery, they paid tribute to the Indian soldiers and other fallen heroes who made sacrifices fighting in the two World Wars “reflecting the growing strategic partnership and cultural ties between the two countries.” As President Macron accompanied Prime Minister Modi on both the occasions in the French port city, New Delhi termed it as an “exceptional and special gesture.” “A historic moment in Marseille! President @EmmanuelMacron and I inaugurated the Indian Consulate in this vibrant city, marking a new chapter in India-France ties. This consulate will serve as an important bridge, strengthening our cultural, economic and people-to-people connections.

“Marseille’s links with India are well known. During the First World War, it was an important base for Indian troops. This city has a close link with Veer Savarkar as well. On this special opening, I thank the French Government and congratulate the Indian diaspora,” Modi wrote on the social media platform X.

The two leaders later also visited a logistics centre and the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) facility, one of the most ambitious fusion energy projects in the world, in Cadarache in France.