Modi meets former Mauritius PM ahead of participating in national day celebrations

Port Louis, Mar 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met former Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Leader of the Opposition Georges Pierre Lesjongard here discussing various aspects of the bilateral relationship.

Modi is on a two-day state visit to the island nation.

“Had a good meeting with former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. @KumarJugnauth,” Modi said in a post on X along with the photographs of the meeting.

Soon after, he met Lesjongard, an MP and the Leader of the Opposition in Mauritius. “We had a constructive exchange of views on aspects relating to boosting India-Mauritius friendship,” Modi said in another post on X.

Prior to these meetings, Modi had wished the people of Mauritius for their national day. “National Day wishes to the people of Mauritius. Looking forward to today’s programmes, including taking part in the celebrations,” he said in a post on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam announced that Modi will be conferred with the nation’s highest honour, 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean'.

At a community event, Modi termed Mauritius as a bridge between India and the Global South, and said that the island nation is part of India's family and not just a partner country.

"Mauritius is like 'Mini India'," Modi told the Indian diaspora at the community event in Port Louis, which was also attended by Ramgoolam, his wife and cabinet ministers. "This bond is deep and strongly rooted in history, heritage and the human spirit." Modi also met Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool and exchanged views on deepening the special and close bilateral ties.