Modi, Xi meeting fruitful, important consensus reached: Senior CPC official

Tianjin(China), Aug 31 (PTI) The Sunday meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping was fruitful and the two leaders reached a new important consensus on the development of bilateral relations, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official said.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and close confidant of Xi said China is willing to work with India to enhance friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation, properly manage and resolve differences, and promote the further improvement and development of China-India relations, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

A press release from the Ministry of External Affairs on Modi, Xi meeting said the prime Minister also had a meeting with Cai, Member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China.

The Prime Minister shared with Cai his vision for bilateral relations and sought his support to realise the vision of the two leaders.

Cai reiterated the Chinese side's desire to expand bilateral exchanges and further improve relations in line with the consensus reached between the two leaders, the press release said.