‘Modialogue’ on PM Modi’s communication strategy launched in UK

London: A new book exploring India’s growth trajectory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a particular focus on his communication strategy through the radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was launched at the Nehru Centre in London this week.

‘Modialogue: Conversations for a Viksit Bharat’, authored by Dr Ashwin Fernandes, comprises 33 chapters highlighting India’s achievements across various domains, from innovation and entrepreneurship to sustainability and education.

At the UK book launch on Monday evening, former Union Minister Smriti Irani delivered the keynote address to shed light on the themes of inclusivity and progress that resonate throughout the book as one of its contributors.

“Mann Ki Baat has been a beacon of hope and inspiration, celebrating India’s progress on the global stage. It exemplifies how dialogue can unify, inspire, and drive action,” said Irani.

Author Dr Fernandes, Executive Director at QS Quacquarelli Symonds global university rankings, said his book is more than just a reflection of the prime minister's communication style.

“It represents our nation’s collective voice. ‘Modialogue’ encapsulates the spirit of collaboration, resilience, and hope that defines India’s journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

The event attracted distinguished dignitaries, including Indian Deputy High Commissioner to the UK Sujit Ghosh, British Indian parliamentarians and community leaders.

Lord Raj Loomba, philanthropist and founder of the Loomba Foundation, praised the book for its global relevance and the way it highlights the power of effective leadership in fostering sustainable growth.

Amarjit Singh, founder and CEO of the India Business Group, added: “Prime Minister Modi has emerged as one of the most globally influential leaders in the 21st century. Under his visionary and dynamic leadership, India has developed a pro-business friendly environment with growing levels of entrepreneurship, investment, and innovation.

“On the world stage, Prime Minister Modi has enabled India to become an important bridge between the Global South and the Western world, proactively seeking inclusive and sustainable growth by integrating diverse voices and stakeholders.” The London launch of the book marked a milestone in its international journey, having undertaken similar events in the Middle East.

The title of the book is a blend of 'Modi' and 'dialogue' to encapsulate how a radio broadcast has evolved into a dynamic national conversation, fostering engagement among citizens.

Besides Irani, it features contributions from Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa; Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Cabinet Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare; Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra; and Satish Mahana, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh.