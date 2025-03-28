Monarchy supporters torch house, try to break barricades in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, Mar 28 (PTI) The Nepal police on Friday used tear gas and water cannons to disperse pro-monarchy demonstrators who torched a house and tried to break security barricades here, witnesses said.

The police also fired blank rounds after the situation went uncontrollable in the Tinkune area where thousands of monarchists chanted slogans such as "Raja aau desh bachau" (May King come to save the Country), "Down with corrupt government", and "We want monarchy back", demanding the restoration of the monarchy in Nepal.

The demonstrators carrying the national flags of Nepal and pictures of former king Gyanendra Shah torched the house in the Tinkune area and pelted stones as they clashed with police while trying to break barricades set up by them.

One person was injured in the clash, an eye-witness said.

Hundreds of riot police personnel were deployed in Kathmandu to avert a clash as pro and anti-monarchy supporters held separate demonstrations.

The police detained several youths for defying restrictions when demonstrators attempted to move towards New Baneshwor, a restricted area.

Pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party and others joined the protest.

Nepal’s political parties through a Parliament declaration abolished the 240-year-old monarchy in 2008 and turned the erstwhile Hindu kingdom to a secular, federal, democratic republic.

The monarchists have been demanding the restoration of the monarchy since the former king appealed for support in his video message telecast on Democracy Day (February 19).

The pro-monarchy activists also held a rally on March 9 in support of Gyanendra who landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport from Pokhara after visiting religious places in different parts of the country.

Some supporters displayed photographs of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s image alongside Gyanendra’s.

On the other hand, thousands of anti-monarchy supporters led by the Socialist Front gathered at Bhrikutimandap, chanting slogans like "Long live republican system", "Take action against corrupt people", and "Down with Monarchy".

The anti-monarchy front was joined by political parties such as the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and CPN-Unified Socialist.

CPN-Maoist Centre chief Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda among others addressed a public meeting organised by the Socialist Forum at Bhrkutimandap. PTI SBP PY PY PY