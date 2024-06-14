Monopoly in technology must end and its access should be ensured for all: PM Modi at G7 Outreach summit

Bari (Italy), Jun 14 (PTI) The world community must end the monopoly in technology and ensure its access for all to lay the foundation of an inclusive society and help eliminate social inequalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

In an address at the Outreach session of the summit of G7 advanced economies at Italy's Apulia region, Modi said India will work with all countries to make Artificial Intelligence transparent, fair, secure, accessible and responsible.

The prime minister said India's approach in the field of energy is based on four principles -- availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability.

Highlighting the challenges facing the Global South, Modi said they are bearing the brunt of uncertainties and tensions around the world.

India has considered it its responsibility to put the priorities and concerns of countries of the Global South on the world stage, he said.

"In these efforts, we have given high priority to Africa. We are proud that the G-20, under the chairmanship of India, made the African Union a permanent member," he said.

"India has been contributing to the economic and social development, stability and security of all the countries of Africa, and will continue to do so in the future," Modi said.

In his address at the Outreach session, French President Emmanuel Macron praised Prime Minister Modi's initiative on AI and digital public infrastructure during India's G20 presidency.

In his remarks, US President Joe Biden mentioned Brazil, Argentina and India as critical partners in areas of minerals, officials said.

Prime Minister Modi spoke extensively on the importance of ending monopoly in technology.

For technology to be successful, it has to be underpinned by a human-centric approach. In this context, he shared India's success in leveraging digital technology for public service delivery.

"We must make technology creative, not destructive. Only then will we be able to lay the foundation of an inclusive society. India is striving for a better future through this human-centric approach," he said.

The prime minister said the monopoly in technology must be changed into its access for all.

Modi said India is among the first few countries to formulate a national strategy on artificial intelligence.

"Based on this strategy, we have launched the AI Mission this year. Its basic mantra is 'AI for All'. As a founding member and lead chair of the global partnership for AI, we are promoting cooperation among all countries," he said.

The prime minister said at the G-20 summit hosted by India last year, New Delhi stressed on the importance of international governance in the field of AI.

"In the future too, we will continue to work together with all countries to make AI transparent, fair, secure, accessible and responsible," he said.

The prime minister said India's approach in the field of energy is also based on four principles -- availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability.

Alluding to India’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), he called upon the global community to join the tree plantation campaign launched by him on World Environment Day -- "Plant4Mother" (Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam) and make it a mass movement with personal touch and global responsibility.

"We are making every possible effort to fulfill our commitment to achieve the target of Net Zero by 2070. Together we should make efforts to make the coming time a green era," he said.

The prime minister also emphasised on plantations to increase green cover.

"We want to make tree plantation a mass movement with a personal touch and global responsibility. I urge all of you to join it," he said.

Modi said it was a matter of great satisfaction for him to be attending the summit after his re-election in the largest democratic exercise in the history of humankind.