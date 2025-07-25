Monsoon havoc in Pakistan leaves 266 dead, over 600 injured since June 26

Peshawar: Torrential monsoon rains sweeping across Pakistan have claimed at least 266 lives, including 126 children, and left 628 others injured since June 26, the country's disaster management body said on Friday.

In its latest report, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that 14 people were killed and 17 injured in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours alone. The overall toll includes 94 men, 46 women and 126 children.

Punjab has recorded the highest number of casualties at 144, followed by 63 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 in Sindh, 16 in Balochistan, 10 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and eight in Islamabad.

Injuries were also widespread, with 488 reported in Punjab, 69 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40 in Sindh, 18 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, four in Balochistan and three in Islamabad.

Heavy rains and flash floods have caused widespread damage to property and infrastructure. In the past 24 hours, 246 houses were damaged and 38 livestock were lost. Since the start of the monsoon, over 1,250 homes have been damaged and 366 animals have died.

In Punjab, Governor Sardar Salim Haider visited flood-affected areas in Pindi Bhattian and acknowledged the widespread destruction.

A critical flood situation has developed in Chachh, Attock, as the Indus River swells with outflows from Tarbela Dam. In Chiniot, low-level flooding was reported in the Chenab River.

In Haripur’s Khanpur Tehsil, landslides damaged several houses, while a road in Hali Bagh Kalali remained blocked for two days due to a massive slide, delaying relief efforts.

Rain continued to lash Swat and surrounding regions, while in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, flash floods triggered by rainfall have left eight dead and over 10 missing. A major landslide was reported near Tatta Pani.

The NDMA said it is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue and relief operations with provincial authorities.