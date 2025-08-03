Monsoon rains kill nearly 300 in Pakistan including 140 children since June

Peshawar, Aug 3 (PTI) Nearly 300 people including 140 children have died in Pakistan since June 26 due to monsoon-triggered rains, flash floods and landslides, the country's disaster response agency said on Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) latest forecast, rain, wind and thundershowers, with isolated heavy falls, are expected to hit the northern parts of the country from August 4-7.

In its latest report, the National Disaster Management Authority said that “at least 299 people have lost their lives in this year’s flash floods and torrential rains, while another 715 people were reported injured.

"Out of the total death toll, 140 were children, 102 men and 57 women,” the report said.

Of those injured, 239 were children, 204 were women, and 272 were men, it added.

Detailing the damage to public property, the report estimated that a total of 1,676 houses were damaged, out of which 562 homes were destroyed completely. Around 428 livestock were lost during the rains, the report said. Since June 26, NDMA has rescued and evacuated 2,880 people from impacted regions, while relief efforts were also underway. On Saturday, the PMD forecasted more rain, with wind-thundershowers in the upper and central regions of the country over the coming week.

PMD prompted provincial disaster management authorities and district administrations to take preventive measures against possible urban flooding.

Most of the deaths have been caused by structural collapses, drowning, landslides, flash floods, lightning strikes, and electrocution, according to the report.