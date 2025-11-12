Month after Pak-Afghan border closure, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traders worry about continued losses

Peshawar, Nov 12 (PTI) A month after the Afghanistan-Pakistan border points were closed, traders across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday urged the federal government to reopen those in view of the financial losses both to business and the national exchequer.

“The Pak-Afghan borders have remained closed for bilateral trade for nearly a month, causing severe disruption to the supply chain of perishable goods,” All Pakistan Markets Federation central president Malik Sohni told a press conference here.

He said the prolonged closure has rendered thousands of labourers jobless and inflicted heavy financial losses on both traders and the national exchequer.

Border points between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been closed since October 11, when clashes broke out between the two countries, resulting in casualties on both sides. A ceasefire was agreed between the two sides on October 15, which had been extended even as the third round of bilateral talks ended on November 8 without any agreement.

“Hundreds of trucks loaded with fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural produce are stranded at the border, and much of the produce has already perished,” Malik said, adding that exporters, importers, and commission agents have collectively lost billions of rupees, while the government is also suffering a daily loss of billions in taxes.

Malik was flanked by Haji Alf Jan, president of the Peshawar Fruit Traders Association; Pir Dilawar, president of the Mirch Mandi; Haji Ihsanullah, head of the Green Market; and Haji Faizullah, vice president of Peshawar Vegetable Market.

Malik emphasised that the traders stand “shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army” and fully acknowledge its role in ensuring national security. He, however, criticised the customs and excise authorities, accusing them of harassing transporters and collecting illegal extortion despite proper clearance from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other government departments.

“They exploit traders by delaying vehicles at checkpoints, knowing the goods will perish if not delivered on time,” he alleged.

Malik noted that border closures have not only caused unemployment but also fuelled inflation due to the shortage of essential items in local markets.

“In many parts of the world, even hostile countries keep trade routes open in the interest of their people,” he said, expressing frustration that when traders block roads in protest, FIRs are filed against them, yet when others obstruct routes, no law applies.

On November 9, the Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Pakistan Borders Trade Council had pointed out how the unexpected border shutdown has paralysed trade activities across the region.

Haji Qadeerullah Wazir, President of the Chamber and senior leader of the Pakistan Borders Trade Council, said that this situation is not only a traders’ issue but also a matter of livelihood for thousands of workers, truck drivers, clearing agents, and labourers who depend on cross-border trade.

Dozens of commercial cargo trucks have been stranded for weeks in border areas across the province. The perishable goods include food items, vegetables, fruits, medicines, and other daily essentials.

Pakistan exports cement, medicines, flour, steel, textiles, fruits, and vegetables to Afghanistan, while it imports coal, soapstone, dry fruits and fresh fruits from across the border.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Taliban government on Wednesday announced the termination of all trade relations with Pakistan.

Afghanistan would halt all economic transactions with Pakistan, Taliban’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar told a press conference in Kabul and directed Afghan traders to seek alternative trade routes and partners.

Baradar further said that importers of Pakistani medicines have been granted a three-month grace period to settle their financial accounts, after which a complete ban on importing medicines from Pakistan will be enforced.

According to the Taliban government, Pakistan failed to honour its trade commitments over the past four years. PTI AYZ NPK ZH NPK NPK