Months after Gen Z protests, four ex-PMs in fray for Mar 5 polls in Nepal

Kathmandu, Jan 21 (PTI) Months after the Gen Z protests in Nepal, as many as four former prime ministers have filed their nomination papers from different constituencies for the March 5 general elections.

Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) chair and deposed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, is contesting from Jhapa-5 while former prime minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' of Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) has filed nomination from Rukum East.

Two other former prime ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal of Nepali Communist Party and Baburam Bhattarai representing Pragatisheel Lokatantrik Party have filed nominations from Rautahat-1 and Gorkha-2 constituencies respectively.

However, two former prime ministers, Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and senior leader of Nepali Communist Party Jhala Nath Khanal are not in the race.

The general elections in Nepal were necessitated after Oli resigned as prime minister on September 9, following violent protests by the youth-led Gen Z group.

“One of the main reasons why the Gen Z youths revolted in September last year was that over the last 15 years, the three top leaders, Deuba, Prachanda and Oli, grabbed the prime minister's post turn by turn akin to a musical chair game,” said Pralhad Rijal, senior journalist and editor of Aarthik dainik.

“The Gen Z youth wanted change and also indicated that they are fed up with old leadership. Despite which, we have these four leaders who are all 70-plus,” Rijal added.

Oli is 74, Prachanda and Bhattarai both 71 and Madhav Kumar Nepal is 72.

Of the two former prime ministers who are not contesting this time, Khanal has voluntarily chosen to remain away from the race but Deuba was forced to remain out because of the rebellion of young leaders in his own party.

“Deuba had desired to contest polls for the eighth time from his Dadeldhura constituency but the newly elected president of the party Gagan Thapa finally convinced him to remain away from the polls keeping with the Gen Z sentiments,” said Dhananjaya Sharma, academician and political analyst.

On Monday night, Deuba’s private secretariat issued a statement saying that he would not contest this time and also that his wife and former minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, who was aspiring to contest from Kailali, was also left out, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Meanwhile, it is not just former prime ministers that are in the fray. There are three mayors from across the country who quit their respective posts to try their luck at the hustings.

Prominent and also popular among the three is former mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Balendra Shah 'Balen,' who quit the post to contest from Jhapa-5 constituency in eastern Nepal against Oli.

The other two are Harka Sampang, mayor of Dharan Sub-metropolitan City, contesting from Sunsari-1 and Prachanda's daughter Renu Dahal, who was a mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City, to contest election from Chitawan-3 constituency.

As many as 3,088 men and 395 women representing various political parties as well as independents filed their nominations on Tuesday for the 165 seats up for grabs under the direct voting system, according to the Election Commission data.

Out of a total of 275 seats for the House of Representatives, elections are conducted for 165 seats under the First Past the Post (FPTP) system or direct voting while 40 per cent or 110 members are elected through a proportionate voting system.

The commission will publish the final list of candidates on January 23 after verifying the nomination papers.