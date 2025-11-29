Monument to first man in space Yuri Gagarin unveiled in Pakistan

Islamabad, Nov 29 (PTI) A monument to Yuri Gagarin, the first man to travel to outer space, has been unveiled in Islamabad, the Russian Embassy announced.

In a social media post, the Russian Embassy said the ceremony took place in Islamabad's F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park on Friday and was attended by Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, Pakistan’s Power Minister Awais Leghari, Russian Ambassador Albert P Khorev, Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and Russian pilot-cosmonaut Elena Serova.

"This is the greatest feat in our shared history. A huge number of scientists are engaged in space research. Let this work benefit all countries of the world," Tsivilev said on the occasion.

He also announced that next year Islamabad will host a Russia-Pakistan conference dedicated to the development of cosmonautics and space infrastructure.

The Embassy of Russia in Islamabad said in the statement that it would like to thank the International Charitable Fund “Dialogue of Cultures - United World” for providing the bust of Yuri Gagarin, the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange for its support in installing the monument and the Pakistani authorities for their assistance in implementing this project.

The opening of the monument was timed to coincide with the 10th meeting of the Russia-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation held from November 25-27.

Relations between Pakistan and Russia have been growing and the two sides are trying to deepen cooperation in economic, defence and cultural fields, according to various reports.