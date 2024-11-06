Mood outside White House: Mix bag of hope, despair as Trump wins race

Washington, Nov 6 (PTI) On Wednesday morning Americans woke up to the news that Donald J Trump had once again won the White House in the 2024 presidential polls.

A palpable mix of emotions enveloped the capital, particularly around the areas surrounding the White House. Supporters, opponents and general visitors gathered at the iconic location, commenting on the outcome of a bitterly fought election.

Jhonathan Kane is a democratic supporter and feels this was a terrible result. He elaborated on how the Democrats made some "terrible" choices that led to this.

“I am not very happy with the results. This is a terrible result. Not only for America but for the world at large. This is a very dangerous person that we have given power to again," he said.

"The Democrats made a terrible choice to continue their support for Israel. Supporting genocide in Palestine didn't work in the US. They made this choice to appeal to the right wing and that has never worked. They dragged us further and further to the right, and now we have very bad results,” he added. Weeks ahead of the election results, preparations for Inauguration Day have already been put in place in the nation’s capital. Construction crews in Lafayette Park are putting up the Inauguration Day Parade stand. There are security barriers to usher in the new president on January 20.

Taking no chances this time, the security has put up large black riot fences and concrete barriers currently surrounding parts of Lafayette Park, as well as the sidewalks near the White House.

James Besenger from South Carolina is a Trump supporter and is clearly upbeat about how the results have panned.

“I don't think the results have been surprising. If anyone has been paying attention to the middle class, and lower middle class shouldn't be surprised by this turnout," he said.

"Democratic party has used and abused minority groups for the last 10 years, and I think they are being exposed now. Donald Trump was an alternative to this, and minority groups have decided to go with that,” he added.

About the future possibilities, James feels it is time that America put itself first before looking after others and Trump could be an answer to that.

“I think it is a great thing for the country, the Republican Party has presented a more coherent idea for the future. I think they have America’s best interests in mind. Every country should put themselves first, I think America should do that. It was about time the country thought for itself first before we took care of everyone else," he said.

The Ukraine and Palestine wars have been very widely discussed subjects throughout this election.

Trump’s supporters feel he would bring an end to these and save America from spending a lot of money on these conflicts.

“I don't think the US should be funding wars. I don't see we have any interest in that. I think the US has made a habit and reputation in funding foreign wars that don't serve our interest. The people are tired of it and I hope Trump will end both wars,” adds James Besenger. James also thinks that Trump being at the helm is good news for the business community, and the stock markets this morning in the US are a good sign of that. The area outside the White House is abuzz with activity as reporters sought interviews with supporters from both sides, attempting to gauge the public sentiment in the wake of the election results. Nick Michel, who lives in Maryland in Washington DC, is talking to TV reporters and hopes the transition will be smooth.

While speaking to PTI, Nick Michel said the country needed to be on the path of repair now and differences needed to be left behind. “I was quite a long evening last night, and looks like we will have a change of guard. My biggest concern is that we will have a peaceful transition," he said, "We really have to repair the pandemic and all the global wars. I hope we work together to find some happiness and good results. I think a bipartisan approach is key and hopefully, we have the chance to do that. I think civility is a word that needs to keep coming back. When we have differences we have to shake hands and move on,” added Michel. PTI SHJ GRS GRS GRS