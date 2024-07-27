Morari Bapu to recite Ram Katha at UN to spread the timeless relevance of Ramcharitmanas

Washington, Jul 27 (PTI) Indian spiritual leader Morari Bapu will recite Ram Katha for the first time at the UN headquarters in New York to spread the timeless relevance of the Ramcharitmanas, one of the most revered Hindu scriptures.

The Ramcharitmanas carries a global message, transcending religious and cultural boundaries, Morari Bapu, who has been reciting Ram Kathas for over sixty-five years drawing from Vedic Sanatana Dharma, said.

"It speaks to the universal values that are needed in today's world—truth, love, and compassion," he told PTI in an interview.

"Recitation of Ram Katha at the UN is a divine grace and a step towards global harmony," he said on the eve of the start of the nine-day recitation of Ram Katha at the Delegates Dining Room at the UN Headquarters in New York. This is the first time that Ram Katha is being organised at the United Nations headquarters in New York, said Morari Bapu, noting that this is a dream come true.

Morari Bapu, 77, so far has conducted Ram Kathas in numerous cities and pilgrimage sites across the world, including Sri Lanka, Indonesia, South Africa, Kenya, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Israel, and Japan.

"We all need to work together for peace, love, and truth in the world, especially on this dear earth which we call Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). By performing the Ram Katha here, we pray for supreme peace and well-being for all,” Morari Bapu said.

In addition to promoting peace, Ram Katha, according to the Indian spiritual leader, will help in showing the path to address contemporary issues such as mental health, environmental degradation, and the need for sustainable development.

"The teachings of the Ramcharitmanas are very much aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, emphasising the need for global cooperation and compassion," he said.

"We must tackle mental health issues exacerbated by stress and competition. Good communication, or Satsang, is a powerful therapy for mental distress. The Ram Katha will highlight these teachings, advocating for a harmonious and balanced life," he said.

Morari Bapu said the event is part of a broader vision to spread the message of the Ramayana globally.

"Through Ram Katha, we aim to unite people beyond boundaries, fostering a sense of global brotherhood. Our future plans include more such events to spread the message of the Ramayana," the spiritual leader from Gujarat noted.

The historic Ram Katha at the United Nations Headquarters is set to be a milestone event, bridging spiritual teachings with global aspirations for peace and unity. The event underscores the timeless relevance of the Ramcharitmanas in addressing contemporary global challenges and promoting a harmonious world. PTI LKJ NSA AKJ NSA NSA