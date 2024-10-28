More suspects identified who were planning attack on tourists sites in Lanka

Colombo, Oct 28 (PTI) Sri Lankan police have identified more suspects who were planning to attack tourist places in the island nations, days after arrests were made on suspicion of plotting an attack against Israeli tourists in the eastern coast surfing resort of Arugam Bay. On Friday, Sri Lankan police arrested three persons on suspicion of plotting the attack against Israeli tourists following a tip-off from Indian intelligence. The suspects arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) of the police are Sri Lankan nationals.

The police told the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on Monday that more people need to be arrested for suspected links to the plan. The TID has identified more suspects who were planning to attack tourist places.

The TID on Monday asked the court’s approval to further detain and grill three people arrested so far.

The officials told the court that the investigations had begun following information received last month on a possible terror strike. Three of them have been detained for investigations.

On Wednesday, the US embassy and the British High Commission in Colombo issued statements warning their citizens that they had received credible information targeting Arugam Bay and urged tourists to avoid the area until further notice.

The US warned its citizens to avoid the popular tourists' resort on the eastern coast until further notice. Security has been beefed up in the region. PTI CORR AMS