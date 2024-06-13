More than 180 terrorists killed in Pakistan special ops since April

Peshawar, Jun 13 (PTI) A total of 181 terrorists, including key commanders associated with banned outfits, have been killed during the over 7,500 operations by Pakistan Security Forces since April in the country's restive provinces, an official report has said.

The security forces conducted operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh province collectively and claimed that the timely actions also foiled efforts of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) outfit to carry out their subversive activities in the urban areas.

“Forces conducted 7,745 operations across the country between April 1, 2024 and June 10, 2024 killing 181 terrorists, including important commanders associated with banned outfits,” the report released on Wednesday said.

In KPK Province, a total of 2,701 operations were launched against the militants on intelligence based reports and 61 terrorists eliminated; as many as 4,902 operations were carried out in Balochistan killing 12 terrorists, and 142 operations in Sindh province were carried out against the militants, it said.

The forces frustrated at least 20 cross border infiltrating attempts of the terrorists and killed scores of terrorists in such attempts.

The report also indicated that the terrorist network involved in the killing of five Chinese engineers in Bisham area of KPK has been busted and all of them arrested. PTI CORR NPK NPK NPK