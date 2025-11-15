More than 25 million children in Pak currently out of school: Report

Islamabad, Nov 15 (PTI) More than 25 million children across Pakistan are currently out of school, with 20 million of them having never attended school, according to a report.

The Nation newspaper reported on Friday that the data was part of a new report by the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) -- a government organisation.

The report highlights that 1,084 transgender children are also among those not enrolled in any educational institution, raising concerns about inclusivity and access.

A province-wise breakdown shows deep disparities. Punjab accounts for 9.6 million out-of-school children, including 4.7 million boys and 4.8 million girls. Sindh follows with 7.8 million children not attending school, that is 3.7 million boys and 4 million girls.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4.9 million children remain out of school, comprising 2 million boys and 2.9 million girls. Balochistan reports 2.9 million out-of-school children, split between 1.4 million boys and 1.5 million girls.

Even the federal capital faces a significant challenge with 89,000 children between the ages of 6 and 16 out of school, that includes 47,849 boys and 41,275 girls.

The PIE report warns that the number of out-of-school children is rising by 20,000 every year, underscoring the urgency for government action.

Education experts stress that effective and immediate policy measures are needed to ensure all children have access to formal education. PTI SH GSP GSP