MoS Margherita says India, South Africa relations based on 'mutual trust'

Johannesburg, Jul 26 (PTI) “Relations between India and South Africa are based on shared history, mutual trust and goodwill," said Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita in South Africa on Saturday.

“India’s engagement with Africa, including South Africa, is guided by the principles of Prime Minister Modi. Our engagement with Africa is not transitional; it is transformational,” he said while addressing a gathering of Assamese expatriates and Indian-origin South Africans here.

Margherita said that India regards its diaspora as one of its greatest assets while seeking their support "to strengthen the India-South Africa relationships." He urged the diaspora to continue to launch new ventures, initiate joint projects, create more jobs and explore new markets together in India, South Africa and beyond.

Margherita wrapped up his 10-day visit to three southern African countries--Eswatini, Lesotho and South Africa--on Saturday and left for Dubai.

Earlier this week, Margherita participated in the 4th meeting of the G20 Development Working Group, held in the iconic Kruger National Park, hosted by South Africa, which currently holds the G20 Presidency. PTI FH RD RD RD