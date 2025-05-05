Moscow warns of possible internet disruptions ahead of May 9 parade

Moscow, May 5 (PTI) Moscow residents have been warned of potential internet disruptions in the coming days due to security measures as the city prepares for the Victory Day parade, according to a media report.

The advisories came ahead of the May 9 parade, where foreign dignitaries will converge for the 80th-anniversary celebrations of Victory Day in Russia, according to the News.ru web portal.

Regional civil defence and disaster management service issued the advisories, it said.

Around 20 heads of state and dignitaries, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, have been invited to attend the parade and jubilee celebrations of the Allied Victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. The Soviet Union lost 27 million people during the war.

President Vladimir Putin has announced a three-day truce in fighting with Ukraine from May 8-10. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the ceasefire offer and refused to guarantee the security of the Kremlin’s guests.

Meanwhile, four Ukrainian drones were shot down last night in a Podolsk suburb here. Several houses and cars were damaged by the falling debris of downed drones, Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said in in social media post.