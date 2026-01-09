Moscow welcomes US' decision to release two Russian crew members of seized tanker

Moscow, Jan 9 (PTI) Even as the fate of most other crew, including three Indians, remains unclear, Russia on Friday said it welcomed US' decision to release two of its nationals on board an oil tanker seized by the American forces.

Russian-flagged Marinera tanker, previously known as Bella 1, was seized on Wednesday by the US Coast Guard in the North Atlantic. It had 17 Ukrainian citizens, six Georgians, three Indian citizens and two Russians.

“In response to our request, US President Donald Trump has decided to release two Russian citizens from the crew of the tanker Mariner, previously detained by the US during an operation in the North Atlantic,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

“We welcome this decision and express our gratitude to the US leadership,” Zakharova's statement posted on the ministry's Telegram channel said.

“We are beginning urgent, practical work on all issues related to ensuring the speedy return of our compatriots to their homeland,” the statement said.

However, the statement did not mention anything about other crew members.

The announcement by the Russian Foreign Ministry comes a day after Moscow asked Washington to comply with international laws on freedom of maritime navigation while strongly rejecting its ‘neo-colonist’ tendencies.

“We call on Washington to resume compliance with the fundamental norms and principles of international maritime navigation and immediately cease its illegal actions against the Marinera tanker and other vessels engaged in law-abiding activities on the high seas,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

After the tanker was seized, the White House had announced that the crew will appear in federal court in the United States.

White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt said that the tanker was seized for violating US sanctions, describing it as a vessel belonging to the “Venezuela shadow fleet,” which, under its former name Bella 1, allegedly carried sanctioned oil.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said, "The statements by some US officials that the seizure of the Marinera is part of a broader strategy to establish Washington's unlimited control over Venezuela's natural resources are extremely cynical. We strongly reject such neo-colonialist tendencies." It also demanded humane and dignified treatment of its crew and asked the US to "strictly observe their rights and interests, and make no obstacles to their prompt return to their homeland."