Mossad smuggled drones, other weapons into Iran ahead of strikes: Israeli officials

Dubai: Israeli security officials say the country's Mossad spy agency smuggled weapons into Iran ahead of Friday's strikes that were used to target its defences from within.

Two security officials spoke on condition of anonymity on Friday to discuss the highly secretive missions. It was not possible to independently confirm their claims. There was no official comment.

The officials said a base for launching explosive drones was established inside Iran and that the drones were activated during Friday's attack to target missile launchers at an Iranian base near Tehran.

They said Israel had also smuggled precision weapons into central Iran and positioned them near surface-to-air missile systems. They said it also deployed strike systems on vehicles. Both were activated as the strikes began, in order to target Iran's defences, the officials said. (AP)