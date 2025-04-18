Motion to combat anti-Hindu prejudice tabled in Scottish Parliament

London, Apr 18 (PTI) A member of the Scottish Parliament has tabled a motion in the House commending the work of a Glasgow-based Gandhian society that has drafted a report that highlights the “rising levels of prejudice, discrimination and marginalisation” of Hindus in Scotland.

Ash Regan, an Alba Party Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) representing Edinburgh Eastern, tabled the motion based on the report by the charity Gandhian Peace Society last week. Such motions are intended to draw attention to issues of importance and concern.

The report 'Hinduphobia in Scotland' was presented to the Scottish Parliament’s Cross-Party Group on Challenging Racial and Religious Prejudice in February by the society promoting Gandhian principles of peace, non-violence and harmony.

“That the Parliament commends the work of the Gandhian Peace Society in addressing prejudice against the Hindu community in Scotland,” reads Regan’s motion entitled ‘Gandhian Peace Society's Report to Address Prejudice Against Scotland’s Hindu Community’.

“(It) highlights rising levels of prejudice, discrimination and marginalisation experienced by members of Scotland’s Hindu community; acknowledges the importance of their research, advocacy and public engagement in raising awareness and advancing interfaith dialogue, social cohesion and mutual respect across Scotland’s diverse communities,” it states.

“(The Parliament) notes the report’s contribution to fostering constructive discussions around safeguarding religious and cultural rights; expresses gratitude for the contributors' dedication, and encourages continued collaboration to build a more inclusive and equitable society,” it concludes.

The intervention was hailed as “historic” and a “landmark move for religious equality” by the Gandhian Peace Society.

“The motion, supported by MSPs across party lines, including Colin Beattie, Stephanie Callaghan, and Kevin Stewart, recognises the ‘alarming levels of prejudice, marginalisation, and discrimination’ faced by Scottish Hindus, as documented in the Society’s report,” it said in a statement.

The 'Hinduphobia in Scotland' report, authored by Dhruva Kumar, Neil Lal, Sukhi Bains, Anuranjan Jha and Ajit Trivedi, claims to be a first-of-its-kind in-depth study on the issue in Scotland.

“When places of worship are vandalised or families face slurs, it’s not just Hindus being attacked, it’s Scotland’s values of tolerance. This report is a mirror held up to our society, urging us to do better,” said Lal, president and chairman of the Indian Council of Scotland and UK.

Authors Jha and Kumar highlighted the report’s mission: “Gandhiji taught us that non-violence includes combating ignorance. Our findings are a call to action for policymakers to safeguard every citizen’s right to practice their faith without fear. “This isn’t about division; it’s about unity. By addressing Hinduphobia, we’re building bridges across all communities.” The report delves into the various forms, root causes, and repercussions of Hinduphobia within Scotland’s Hindu community.

Specific incidents, such as hate crimes, discrimination, cultural insensitivity, and media misrepresentations, are analysed to shed light on the multifaceted nature of Hinduphobia in the Scottish context.

"The reported cases of vandalism, physical attacks, discriminatory teaching, and harassment underscore the need for concerted efforts to address and eradicate Hinduphobia. These incidents impact individuals and families directly and contribute to a broader atmosphere of discrimination," the report concludes.