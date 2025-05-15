Mountaineer from Philippines dies while attempting to summit Mt Everest

Kathmandu, May 15 (PTI) A 45-year-old mountaineer from the Philippines has died while attempting to summit Mt Everest, becoming the first foreigner to die on Everest this year, officials said on Thursday.

Philipp II Santiago died while preparing for the summit push on Wednesday night, said Bodhraj Bhandari, managing director of Snowy Horizon, which organised the expedition.

Santiago died suddenly upon reaching Camp IV while on his way to the summit, Bhandari said, adding that high altitude could have been a contributing factor.

This was the first death of any foreign climber on the world's highest peak this spring, according to the expedition organiser.

So far, over 50 climbers have successfully reached the 8,849-metre peak this season. More than 450 climbers have been granted permits to attempt the ascent.