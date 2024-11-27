MP CM Mohan Yadav leads Mumbai terror attacks commemoration in UK

London, Nov 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav joined prominent members of the Indian diaspora and dignitaries from the UK at a sombre ceremony to mark the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks anniversary, hosted by the High Commission of India in London.

Advertisment

The event at India House on Tuesday evening included a photographic exhibition as a tribute and visual narrative of the deadly attacks on the city on November 26, 2008.

"This unfortunate incident was a painful chapter in our history. I am here to pay my respects to the souls affected by this tragedy," said Yadav.

He went on to acknowledge the profound impact of the attacks on those who experienced the horror first-hand, as well as the millions who watched the traumatic events unfold on their television screens.

Advertisment

"It is an honour to take part in the incredibly touching commemoration at the Indian High Commission as we honour the memory of the victims of that terrible terrorist attack,” said UK shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel.

Former union minister Smriti Irani and Lord Rami Ranger, chair of the British Sikh Association, were among those who paid tributes to the 166 innocent lives lost in the terror attack.

The commemoration ceremony included soulful renditions by award-winning violinist Dr Jyotsana Srikanth and vocalist Srikanth Sharma, who performed the bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan To’.

Advertisment

Earlier on Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh CM showcased the state’s unparalleled growth and its potential as a global investment destination at an “Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh” gathering in London.

He emphasised the state’s leadership in renewable energy, with Asia’s largest solar park, a thriving agricultural sector that has tripled in production over the past decade, and a robust industrial infrastructure supported by a 1.25 lakh-acre land bank.

“It has been a productive interaction during which UK investors have shown a keen interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh,” said Dr Yadav.

Advertisment

He underscored the state as the “heart of incredible India” and its commitment to fostering ease of business through a "plug and play" infrastructure offer, the elimination of over 2,400 compliances and the digitisation of investor services.

“Madhya Pradesh is not just a destination for investment, it is a partner in progress, offering limitless opportunities across sectors like agribusiness, renewable energy and logistics,” noted Yadav, inviting the UK to partner with the Invest MP Summit in Bhopal in February 2025.

“Madhya Pradesh has consistently been among the top five states for ease of doing business. This success is a testament to the complex partnerships and innovative approaches the state has adopted, year after year, to simplify business processes and drive economic growth,” said Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami.

Advertisment

The chief minister’s delegation turned its focus to the education and skills sector with a visit to the University of Warwick on Wednesday, following which the Europe tour will proceed to Germany on Thursday to cover a further range of investment opportunities for Madhya Pradesh in the cities of Munich and Stuttgart. PTI AK ZH ZH