Mudslide in southern Nepal claims 4 lives

Kathmandu, Oct 1 (PTI) At least four people, including three children, died after being buried in a mudslide in southern Nepal's Madhesh province on Wednesday, police said.

Three children and an elderly person who had gone to collect soil from the Hardikhola river at Haripurwa Municipality-1, which flows along the border of Sarlahi and Mahottari, died on the spot, they said.

According to locals, while digging soil on the bank of the river with a trowel, a mound of earth collapsed, burying four people. However, two of the six people who had gone to collect soil for the festival managed to escape.

The four people, who fell unconscious, were taken to the Malangwa Provincial Hospital for examination, where the doctors declared them dead.

The deceased were identified as Sayada Khatun (65), Sabiba Khatun (6), Dillu Mansur (8), and Nargis Khatun (9), said Police Inspector Balistar Singh.

The victims hailed from the Magarthana area of Sonama Rural Municipality-6 of Mahottari district.