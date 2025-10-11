Mudslide kills 2, injures 6 in southern Nepal

Kathmandu, Oct 11 (PTI) Two people died and six others were injured on Saturday after being buried in a mudslide in Nepal's Madhesh province, police said.

The mudslide occurred at 8:30 am in the Simraungadh Municipality in the Bara district.

A 70-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, who were digging near a pond to get soil for household purposes, were buried alive in the mudslide, police said.

Six others were injured in the incident. They were rescued with the help of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel and admitted to a hospital for treatment. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS