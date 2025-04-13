Multi-racial society precious amid global troubles: Singapore PM

Singapore, Apr 13 (PTI) Singapore’s multi-racial and diverse society is precious and amid global troubles, all efforts must be made to protect it, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday.

“What we have here is precious, and what we have here must always be protected and cherished,” Wong told residents at a Hari Raya (Eid) celebration at a local community gathering.

Despite coming from different backgrounds and cultures and having different perspectives, “we will always be one Singapore”, stressed Wong who heads for the general election due this year.

“And when we celebrate a festival, like now, whether it’s Hari Raya, Deepavali or Chinese New Year... we all celebrate as one family together. So long may this spirit of solidarity and unity continue in Singapore,” he said.

Wong also reiterated his message on the need for Singapore to be resolute and united in the face of a changed world.

“We know that we are living in very difficult times globally. The recent developments have made for a very uncertain outlook in the world. But we will do everything we can to make sure, despite the turbulences and uncertainties, that Singapore will always remain a beacon of stability and harmony,” The Straits Times quoted Wong as saying.

His comments come after a statement in parliament on April 8 where Wong said the recent tariffs imposed by the US would hurt the Singapore economy.

He released a video on April 4 detailing the “harsh reality” of the tariffs.

Fears of a trade war continued to escalate after the US imposed sweeping trade tariffs on countries worldwide, including trade-finance-focused and export-oriented Singapore.

Wong’s island-wide engagements have stepped up a gear in past weeks, with appearances across the island of six million people, in the lead-up to the upcoming general election, widely expected in the coming months.

Wong’s ruling People’s Action Party, which has ruled Singapore since independence with an absolute majority, has started announcing candidates for the upcoming general election, followed by naming potential candidates by smaller political parties.

In the 2020 General Election, the PAP won 83 seats in parliament and Workers’ Party 10.

US President Donald Trump on April 2 imposed a universal 10 per cent tariff on all imports into Singapore, with higher rates for countries deemed to have treated the US "unfairly".

Singapore, which currently imposes zero tariffs on US imports, is still subject to the baseline 10 per cent rate even as the city-state has “more friendly relations” with the US, the world’s largest free-trade market that, according to political observers, is turning hostile through tariffs on imports to manage its global standing as a leader.

Trade and diplomatic sources said Singapore is more worried about the impact on regional businesses working through the city state’s financial and merchant shipping network.

Singapore is seen as pivotal in trade financing and re-export hub for Asia’s largest markets, including China, India and Southeast Asian industries, said the sources.

Hence a general election is expected in a month or so for the next elected government of this vibrant city to manage the global trade issues and navigate through a more uncertain and challenging environment in the years ahead, said the observers. PTI GS PY PY PY