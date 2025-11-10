Multiple flights cancelled in Pak as rift widens between PIA, engineers' body

Karachi, Nov 10 (PTI) Multiple flights were cancelled across Pakistan over the weekend amid the worsening of a dispute between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and an aircraft engineers' body.

While the national flag carrier claimed that any cancellations over the weekend were due to weather conditions or operational reasons, the Society of Aircraft Eng­ineers of Pakistan (SAEP) said that flight operations problems would persist unless talks on "serious issues" were held between PIA management and society officials.

PIA spokesperson Hafeez Khan said that reports of flights being cancelled due to the strike called by the engineers were fabricated.

“Flight operations have not been hampered by this strike by the engineering staff as stand-by arrangements have been made through the Civil Aviation Authority and other airlines to keep flights on schedule,” he said.

A senior engineer at the airline, Kashan Ahmed, said flight disruptions would continue unless PIA management held talks with SAEP officials to address serious issues affecting the carrier’s safety and airworthiness.

Ahmed said SAEP was responsible for air safety in Pakistan as it clears all aircraft for flights. He added that the body had been pointing out the shortage of parts, schedule problems, and aircraft fitness for months now.

“And we are being accused of trying to sabotage the privatisation of the airlines or to raise our pay,” he said.

The PIA spokesperson disputed claims about aircraft safety and said the body responsible for air safety in Pakistan is the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), which regulates all airlines, including PIA, under the strictest international stan­dards and procedures. "All matters concerning the use and replacement of parts, the fitness of aircraft for flight, and the routes, sche­dules, or changes thereto are under the direct purview of the PCAA and are executed only after seeking their approvals,” the spokesperson added.

Some TV channels showed passengers exiting airports in Karachi and Lahore because of flight cancellations or inordinate delays over the weekend.

“Whatever is the dispute, it should be resolved quickly by the CAA as the passengers are the ones suffering the most,” one irate passenger said.

The SAEP's demands include an increase in salaries, which it said have remained stagnant for the past eight years, along with the timely provision of aircraft spare parts and an improved working environment.