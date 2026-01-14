Mumbai artist Rouble Nagi among finalists for USD 1mn Global Teacher Prize

London, Jan 14 (PTI) Rouble Nagi, an art and social science teacher based in Mumbai, was named a top 10 finalist for the 1-million-dollar Global Teacher Prize 2026 in London on Wednesday.

Nagi works on education in slums and rural communities across India as founder of the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation and Missal India.

She is in the running for the annual GEMS Education contest by UK-based Varkey Foundation, organised in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Now in its tenth year, the Global Teacher Prize has received over 100,000 applications and nominations from around the globe to honour exceptional teachers making outstanding contributions and spotlight the important role they play in society. "I’m deeply grateful to GEMS Education and the Varkey Foundation for providing this extraordinary platform and championing the voices of teachers," Nagi said in a statement. “This gives me the momentum to go further – reaching more children, breaking down barriers, and ensuring every learner can not only access education, but also receive the support to stay and succeed, regardless of their circumstances,” she said. The 45-year-old artist has been shortlisted for her work as a transformative educator and social innovator through Misaal India, a pioneering art-led education movement that operates across India’s most underserved slums and rural regions.

Over the last 20 years, Misaal has established over 800 learning centres, recruited more than 600 volunteers and paid teachers, and created a scalable model that meets children where they are – academically, socially, and economically. Her teaching blends foundational academics with life skills, vocational exposure, and creative expression, ensuring children do not just memorise content but build confidence, agency, and aspiration.

Rouble’s pioneering “Living Walls of Learning” murals turn the walls of lanes and courtyards into permanent textbooks that the whole neighbourhood can see and revisit.

“This honour recognises not only what you teach, but the incredible impact you make every day. Your work extends far beyond the classroom – it touches lives, shapes communities, and helps define our shared future. In a rapidly changing world, it is only by prioritising education that we can safeguard our tomorrows and face the future with confidence," said Sunny Varkey, founder of the prize and Varkey Foundation. The other finalists for the 2026 prize include: Adeola Olufunke Akinsulure (Nigeria), Alfonso Filippone (Italy), Ana Hernandez Revuelta (Spain), Colleen O'Rourke (Australia), Ewa Stefania Drobek (Poland), Gloria Argentina Cisneros (Argentina), Dr Jasmyn Nicole Wright (USA), Joshue Castellanos Paternina (Colombia), and Timothy James Stiven (USA).

“UNESCO is honoured to stand alongside the Global Teacher Prize in celebrating the extraordinary commitment of teachers everywhere. Our world is navigating profound challenges – from teacher shortages and rapid technological shifts to the urgent demands of climate action. "If we are to build a just, inclusive and sustainable future, we must recognise a simple truth: we cannot rise to this moment unless we invest in teachers,” said Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education. The winner of the 2026 prize will be chosen from the top 10 finalists by the Global Teacher Prize Academy, made up of prominent individuals, to be announced at the World Governments Summit in Dubai next month. PTI AK GRS GRS