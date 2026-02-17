Murder accused Jaysukh Ranpariya files extradition appeal in UK

London, Feb 17 (PTI) Jaysukh Ranpariya, wanted in India to stand trial for four linked conspiracies to murder, on Tuesday sought permission to appeal against his extradition ordered by a UK court nearly three years ago.

The 45-year-old, also known as Jayesh Patel, appeared via videolink from the high-security HMP Belmarsh prison in south-east London as his lawyers argued in the High Court in London for permission to appeal on human rights grounds and lack of sufficient evidence for a prima facie case.

Justice Clive Sheldon is presiding over this week's hearings that seek to challenge District Judge Sarah-Jane Griffiths' Westminster Magistrates’ Court ruling clearing Ranpariya's extradition in March 2023.

"I am satisfied to the necessary standard that the extradition request contains sufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case," Griffiths had concluded.

The judgment is being challenged on multiple grounds identified as adequacy of particulars of conduct; whether offences in the government of India's request were extradition offences; sufficiency of evidence of the crimes; risk of a sentence of life without parole; Ranpariya’s mental condition; and the risk of torture and inadequate medical care in an Indian prison in violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), appearing on behalf of the Indian authorities, argued in favour of Judge Griffiths' conclusion that both the government of India (GOI) and the Gujarat state government had “provided adequate assurances” in protection of the accused’s human rights on being extradited to India.

"I find that India is a friendly foreign government. Reliance upon assurances from the GOI is 'an entirely proper approach'. I also bear in mind that assurances given by India have been accepted in extradition proceedings by courts in England and Wales," the March 2023 judgment had noted.

As per India's extradition request, each of the four linked conspiracies to murder for which Ranpariya is wanted to stand trial is linked to attempting to extort money or property from individuals connected with the sale and development of plots of land in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

According to the court documents, the so-called contract killings led to the death of one of the victims, namely advocate Kirit Joshi, while three others survived.

Ranpariya is accused of seeking to take control of land owned by others by the production of false documentation or attempting to block or dissuade would-be purchasers from acquiring land being sold by his rivals. Individuals who were targeted or who took steps to support the victims of his extortion were said to have been subjected to "threats and intimidation".

The extradition proceedings are focused on the allegations of murder, conspiracy, and attempt to murder alleged to have occurred between 2018 and 2021. Ranpariya was subject to an Interpol Red Notice and arrested on March 17, 2021, and remains behind bars in London since.

High Court Judge Sheldon is set to decide whether he has any grounds for seeking permission to appeal or his extradition order stands following this week's hearings.