Muscat International Book Fair promotes cultural diversity, moves beyond AI hype

Muscat, Apr 30 (PTI) The 29th Muscat International Book Fair, opened at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, has moved away from last year’s global focus on artificial intelligence to celebrate cultural diversity as a pathway to unity.

“Last year, AI was the dominant topic, but this year, Oman is adopting a more practical approach,” Sheikha Al Mahrouqi, Acting Director General of International Media at Oman’s Ministry of Information, told PTI Videos.

“Through this Book Fair, we are conveying a vital message: embrace our differences and accept each other as we are,” she said.

Themed 'Cultural Diversity Enriches Our Civilisation', the fair, which started on April 23 and will conclude on May 3, seeks to promote peace and unity through literature and cultural exchange.

“In a world needing unity, we must use culture, particularly book fairs, as a tool to promote peace and coexistence across ideologies, religions, and backgrounds,” Al Mahrouqi stressed.

A major literary event in the region, the fair hosts 674 publishing houses from 35 countries, displaying 681,041 titles, including 467,413 Arabic books, 213,610 foreign books, and 27,464 Omani works. It also features around 52,205 new publications from 2024-2025.

Al Mahrouqi emphasised Oman’s longstanding cultural and trade ties with India, strengthened by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s visit in 2023.

“Our relationship with India is historic -- from trade to cultural influences. The visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to India in 2023 crowned our long-standing relationship," she said.

Al Mahrouqi also called on international media to highlight stories of diversity to advance peace, stating, "Embracing differences is essential for progress and prosperity."