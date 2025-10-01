Museum dedicated to life and work of M F Husain will open in Qatar next month

Dubai, Oct 1 (PTI) A museum dedicated to the life and work of M F Husain, one of the most influential figures in the history of modern art, will open in Doha, Qatar, next month.

The museum, 'Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum', opens its doors to the public on November 28. It is expected to foster creativity and dialogue.

“Designed as a space for inspiration and creativity, Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum reflects Qatar Foundation’s dedication to providing spaces for everyone to explore, enjoy, learn from, and be inspired by art and culture,” said Kholoud M. Al-Ali, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Programming at the Doha-based Qatar Foundation.

The foundation believes that this will be a new addition to Qatar’s cultural landscape.

Offering a deeply immersive art experience, the museum will invite visitors to step inside the world of Maqbool Fida Husain and explore the influences, philosophies, and memories that shaped his artistic journey. Through multimedia storytelling and art forms including paintings, films, tapestry, photography, and poetry, the museum will bring Husain’s creativity to life in bold and innovative ways that resonate with audiences across Qatar and the wider region.

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, commissioned Husain to produce a series of paintings inspired by Arab civilisation. He completed over 35 of these before his death, some of which will be among the artworks displayed in the museum.

The design of the museum mirrors a sketch by Husain depicting the architectural concept he envisioned for the building, which he saw as being an artwork in itself, reflecting his lifelong pursuit of innovation and his artistic work across diverse fields.