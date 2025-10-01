Museum dedicated to life and work of MF Husain to come up in Qatar

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) "Seeroo fi al ardh", a unique installation and the final masterpiece by MF Husain in the format of a 20-minute show, will be among the highlights of the world's first museum dedicated to the life, works, and philosophy of the modernist master.

Qatar Foundation on Wednesday announced that the museum, "Lawh Wa Qalam: M F Husain Museum", will open in the nation's capital city, Doha, on November 28.

The museum will be dedicated to tracing Husain's artistic journey, from the 1950s until his death in 2011.

"Maqbool Fida Husain was one of the world's most legendary modernists, an artist whose vision emerged from and resonated across different cultures, including here in Qatar, where he lived and practiced during his life," Kholoud M Al-Ali, executive director of Community Engagement and Programming, Qatar Foundation, said in a statement.

With a permanent collection on display spanning paintings, films, tapestry, photography, poetry and installations -- all presented through multimedia storytelling -- the museum will invite visitors to step inside the world of Husain and explore the influences, philosophies, and memories that shaped his practice.

Among the works on view will be a series of paintings commissioned by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, chairperson of Qatar Foundation, and inspired by Arab civilisation. Husain completed over 35 of these paintings before his death in 2011, and they will feature in the galleries of the museum.

Covering over 3,000 square meters, the design of the museum mirrors a sketch by Husain depicting the architectural concept he envisioned for the building, which he saw as being an artwork in itself, reflecting his lifelong pursuit of experimentation and his artistic work across multiple disciplines.

"It is an honor to present his work within a dedicated museum of this scale -- a space where audiences can engage deeply with his life, his art, and his enduring global legacy. Conceived as a space for inspiration and creativity. Lawh Wa Qalam: M F Husain Museum reflects Qatar Foundation’s dedication to providing spaces for everyone to explore, enjoy, learn from, and be inspired by art and culture," Al-ali said.

Husain was given honorary nationality of Qatar in 2010, where he spent the last years of his life, along with London, from 2006 to 2011.