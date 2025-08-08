Musical event in Singapore to pay homage to showman of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor

Singapore, Aug 8 (PTI) Singapore is set to come alive with nostalgia and cinematic magic with a special tribute event honouring legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor on his birth centenary.

The event, titled "A Musical Tribute to the Great Showman – Raj Kapoor", is being organised by Respect India, a nationally recognised non-profit dedicated to promoting India’s cultural heritage, at Global Indian International School on August 23.

The event will feature an evening of timeless songs, iconic moments, and heartfelt memories from one of Indian cinema’s most revered figures, reported Tabla!, a Friday weekly here.

The chief guest for the evening will be actor and member of parliament Manoj Tiwari, while the guests of honour include former mayor of Delhi Rajni Abbi, noted orthopaedic surgeon Yash Gulati, and actor Mukesh Tyagi.

The special tribute is part of a year-long global celebration of Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary, with upcoming events planned in Russia, Mauritius, Uzbekistan, and cities across India.

It aims to bring together the Indian diaspora, students, music and cinema lovers, and cultural leaders for an intergenerational experience that honours Kapoor’s legacy.

According to Respect India, the goal is to inspire younger generations to discover Indian cinema’s humanistic power and reconnect with India’s artistic roots.

Born on December 14, Raj Kapoor, son of film and theatre veteran Prithviraj Kapoor, was an actor, an editor, a director and a producer who founded RK Studios in 1948.

In his career spanning four decades, he directed films such as "Aag", "Barsaat", "Awara", "Shree 420", "Sangam", "Mera Naam Joker", "Bobby", "Satyam Shivam Sundaram", "Prem Rog", and "Ram Teri Ganga Maili".