Musk congratulates PM Modi on his election victory, says looks forward to do 'exciting work' in India

New York, Jun 7 (PTI) Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic election victory, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday said he is looking forward to his companies doing "exciting work" in India.

“Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India,” Musk said in a post on X.

Modi will be administered the oath of office on June 9, his third consecutive term as Prime Minister.