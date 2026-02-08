Musk's Starlink entry into Pakistan delayed over security concerns

Islamabad (PTI): The licence to Starlink to enter Pakistan's satellite internet market is delayed over data security concerns, the ongoing Musk-Trump fallout and competition from Chinese firms, local media reported on Sunday.

Starlink, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, is among several companies seeking approval to operate in Pakistan, but officials say unresolved security and geopolitical considerations have slowed the approval process.

The government has come to know that Starlink could transmit certain data bypassing Pakistan's monitoring, regulatory and safety checks, reported the Express Tribune, citing sources.

“We cannot allow a license to Starlink without ensuring a safety check to ensure the safety of the data of consumers in Pakistan,” a senior government official was quoted as saying by Express Tribune.

According to the officials, the row between US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk is another reason the Pakistani establishment is not ready to grant security clearance, fearing it could provoke displeasure from Trump. The US president and Musk had enjoyed good rapport in the past but they later drifted apart.

Pakistan and the US have enjoyed improved relations since Trump returned to power last year, and therefore, Pakistan does not want to take any step that could raise concerns in Washington.

“But the real reason is that the government has tested some cases in which Starlink was supposed to pick up some sensitive data while providing satellite-based internet services,” sources said.

The government is working to address the issue, which delayed granting a licence to Starlink, according to the sources.

Currently, Pakistan retains control over internet data as Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is a majority shareholder in the undersea cable infrastructure.

However, authorities fear they would not have similar control over satellite-based internet data and that foreign companies, particularly Starlink, might be involved in data theft.

Satellite-based services would primarily be provided in remote areas such as Balochistan, where conventional internet services are either limited or unavailable, sources further said.

Currently, relevant authorities monitor internet services and can even suspend connectivity in the event of security concerns. However, officials fear they may face difficulties blocking satellite-based services when required.

At present, five companies are seeking licences for satellite-based internet services in Pakistan, with plans to invest millions of dollars in the country.

According to the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), five companies, including Starlink and China-based Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology Limited (SSST), have shown strong interest in providing satellite internet services.

Chinese companies already have an upper hand in the Pakistani market over the US firms. The Chinese companies are also seeking entry into Pakistan's satellite internet market and view Starlink as a direct competitor.

However, the registration process remains pending with the PSARB board, which has yet to finalise the licensing regime.

According to PSARB officials, the government has completed consultations with stakeholders, but requires more time to put safety mechanisms in place before allowing satellite-based internet services to commence operations.