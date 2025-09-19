Mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia not against a third country: Pakistan

Islamabad, Sep 19 (PTI) Pakistan said on Friday that a recently inked mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia was not against a third country, asserting that the pact reflects their commitment to boost defence cooperation and ensure joint security.

Addressing the weekly press briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan called the agreement “an important milestone for promoting peace and security in the region and the world”.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a "strategic mutual defence" agreement, which declares that any attack on either country will be considered "an aggression against both".

The deal came days after an Israeli attack on the Hamas leadership in Qatar, a key US ally in the Gulf region.

Commenting on the development, India Thursday said it will study the implications of the move for its national security as well as for regional and global stability.

"It is defensive in nature and not directed against any third country. It will contribute to regional peace, security and stability,” Khan said.

He said the leadership of both countries was committed to elevating bilateral relations to new heights, adding that during the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Riyadh, high-level delegations participated in the official-level talks.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia shared a unique bond of brotherhood and cooperation, with the Pakistani people holding deep reverence for the land of the two holy mosques - in Mecca and Medina.

He noted that defence cooperation since the 1960s had remained a cornerstone of their bilateral ties and the two leaders were determined to further strengthen relations.

The agreement marks the most significant upgrade in Pakistan-Saudi defence ties in decades.

In 1982, the two sides signed a bilateral security cooperation agreement that enabled Pakistani training, advisory support and deployments on Saudi soil.