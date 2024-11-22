My visit to China will be highly successful: Oli

Kathmandu, Nov 22 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli on Friday said his upcoming official visit to China, the first visit to any neighbouring country after assuming power, would be highly successful.

“I am embarking on a visit to China on December 2 and it will not just be a tour to a foreign country,” Oli said adding that he would keep in mind the interest of the people and the country during the trip.

“You will know by yourself how the visit became successful after I return home.” Pointing towards China's Belt and Road Initiative, Oli clarified he was not in a position to ask for a loan from China during the visit.

“Increasing productivity will be my priority,” he added.

However, the government has not yet officially announced the visit and the prime minister's itinerary.

Addressing a grand rally organised by the ruling Nepal Communist Party-Unified Marxist Leninist here, the prime minister and CPN-UML Chairman Oli said the government is firmly progressing towards its commitment to development, prosperity, and good governance despite various conspiracies and challenges.

He further mentioned the cooperation between the CPN-UML and the Nepali Congress is aimed at lifting the country from its decline.

He dismissed allegations made by his opponents, justified the alliance between the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML to form the incumbent coalition government, and vowed to take action against corruption, anarchy and those violating the law.

Any form of fraud, smuggling, corruption, character assassination, and obscenity is unacceptable, the prime minister said.

Addressing what is claimed to be the awareness campaign of the party, Oli urged the investors to invest with confidence as the government is on a mission to create a 'Prosperous Nepal and Happy Nepali' by maintaining peace and security.

"You should invest, the government will arrange security and good governance," he told industrialists.

Addressing the rally seen as Oli's first show of strength of his party CPN-UML after assuming power a year and a half ago, the premier claimed the economy is improving due to the policies and plans adopted by the CPN-UML-Congress coalition.

Rejecting rumours spread by the opposition parties regarding the fall of the government, Oli assured it would run for a full five-year term till the next election.

He vowed to hand over power to Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in a one-and-a-half-year term as per the power-sharing deal between the two largest parties. PTI SBP PY PY PY