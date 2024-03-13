Myanmar junta refuses deportation of nationals by India

New Delhi: Dozens of Myanmar nationals facing deportation by the Indian government for illegal entry have been refused acceptance by Myanmar's junta, according to their relatives quoted by Radio Free Asia.

Advertisment

India commenced deportations on March 8, targeting individuals who had fled recent conflicts between the ruling junta and rebels along the border, as stated by Mr N Biren Singh, the chief minister of Manipur state.

“Although India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, it has given shelter and aid to those fleeing the crisis in Myanmar on humanitarian grounds with a systematic approach,” Mr Singh said.

Reports reveal that authorities in Manipur state have been preparing to repatriate 77 women who completed sentences for illegal immigration.

Advertisment

However, when an initial group of 38 women was transferred from Imphal Jail to Moreh township for deportation, Myanmar officials refused to accept them, as per accounts from family members reported by Free Asia Media.

When media persons tried to reach the official spokesperson of the Juanta, there was no response. The exact number of women facing deportation remains uncertain, with some accompanied by children while their husbands remain detained in Imphal, media reported.

Most of these women hail from various regions in Myanmar and had either migrated to Manipur before the military coup in February 2021 or fled thereafter.

Advertisment

Families advocate for either allowing them to remain in Manipur or recognizing them as refugees by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Concerns persist that returning them to Myanmar could subject them to persecution, especially those who fled post-coup.

Civil society organizations urge Manipur authorities to repatriate the women through UNHCR channels to ensure their safety. However, responses from the Myanmar and Indian embassies regarding the situation are awaited.

This deportation initiative follows India's decision to terminate the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar due to security concerns and disruptions caused by escalating violence.

Advertisment

The situation has led to an influx of refugees into northeastern states, exacerbating transnational crimes like human trafficking, and drug smuggling.

India reiterates its call for an immediate cessation of violence and the release of political detainees in Myanmar, emphasizing constructive dialogue for crisis resolution. Moreover, Indian citizens are advised against travelling to Myanmar's Rakhine State due to security risks and are urged to depart immediately if already present.