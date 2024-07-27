Myanmar PM, NSA Doval discuss measures for forging peace and stability in border region

Naypyidaw, Jul 27 (PTI) Myanmar Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlain has met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and discussed measures for forging peace and stability in the border region.

Doval was in Myanmar to lead the Indian delegation at the 4th annual meeting of the security chiefs of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

Aung Hlaing, the Chairman of the State Administration Council, received Doval at his office on Friday.

At the meeting, they cordially exchanged views on friendly ties and cooperation between the two countries, the political progress of Myanmar, preparations to hold a free and fair multiparty democratic general election, and measures for forging peace and stability in the border region, The Global New Light of Myanmar, a government-owned newspaper, reported.

Myanmar strives to forge peace and stability in the border region of India, the paper said.

The two nations share a 1,643-km-long border which passes through Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.