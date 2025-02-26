Namal Rajapaksa expresses frustration over being summoned by Sri Lanka police over alleged corruption

Colombo, Feb 26 (PTI) Namal Rajapaksa, the son of former president and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Wednesday expressed frustration over being summoned by the police over alleged corruption, saying any corrupt individual could easily deflect blame onto the Rajapaksa family to evade justice.

Rajapaksa, National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), was summoned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to provide a statement on alleged corruption involving the purchase of airbuses to the national carrier Sri Lankan Airlines in 2013.

"The government seems to believe that putting the Rajapaksas behind bars would help them make people forget all problems,” the 38-year-old politician told reporters after recording his statement for over four hours. Rajapaksa, the only member of the Rajapaksa family now a serving member of parliament, expressed frustration that any criminal or corrupt individual in the country could easily deflect blame onto the Rajapaksa family to evade justice.

In December, the then-CEO of the airline, Kapila Chandrasena, and a nephew of Mahinda Rajapaksa, Udayanga Weeratunga, were designated by the US State Department for corruption. They were accused of accepting bribes to ensure Sri Lanka bought airbuses above the market value.

The questioning on Wednesday was the second time police quizzed Rajapaksa in recent months.

Last week, Rajapaksa was indicted and released on bail by the High Court for an alleged misappropriation of an Indian investment in the Krish Hotel project in Colombo.

The Krish Hotel project, located in the heart of Colombo’s commercial district, was aborted and the construction remains unfinished.

His younger brother Yoshitha was also questioned over another alleged land transaction.

Responding to criticism, the police minister, Ananda Wijepala, told reporters there was no political chasing of the Rajapaksas. “The police are doing their job, we have not interfered”. PTI CORR ZH ZH